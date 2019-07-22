UK leadership battle culminates on Tuesday – Danske Bank

The Research Team at Danske Bank notes that the UK PM Election takes centerstage this week, with the voting results due to be announced on Tuesday.

“After a month of heated debates, the race to replace Theresa May as Britain's new prime minister will culminate today. Opinion polls continue to point to Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson as the frontrunner.

While the vote counting starts today, the new prime minister will be announced tomorrow.

Over the weekend, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has already threatened to resign should Johnson win the leadership in opposition to his no-deal Brexit strategy.’’