UK: Lawmakers vote in favour of allowing changes to government's early election bill

The UK House of Commons voted in favour of the Creasy amendment, which allows the general election motion to be amended by the House, on Tuesday, 312 vs. 295, as reported by Reuters.

The market reaction to this development remained relatively muted. The GBP/USD pair, which rose toward the 1.29 handle as the Greenback came under selling pressure following the disappointing Consumer Confidence data from the United States, was last seen trading at 1.2890, adding 0.22% on a daily basis.