UK Labour's Chakrabarti: Labour wants election but only if no-deal Brexit stopped

UK’s opposition Labour Party’s top legal policy chief Shami Chakrabarti told BBC Radio, Labour Party wants an election as soon as possible but the “sequencing” has to be right to ensure a no-deal Brexit was blocked first, per Reuters.
“We’ve got to get a locked-in guarantee that Britain would not crash out of the EU in an election campaign period,” Chakrabarti said.
Meanwhile, The Sun’s Tom Newton Dunn noted: "A senior Labour source close to [Jeremy] Corbyn tells me he still wants his MPs to vote for an October 14 general election tomorrow, but with a ‘mechanism’ attached to lock in an Article 50 extension to avoid No Deal. Is one actually possible?"
The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating the sell-off just below the 1.20 handle, still down -0.60% on the day.
