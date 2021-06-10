UK June 21st restrictions to be rolled over on Indian variant risk

The pound has benefitted on the basis that the UK has eased many coronavirus restrictions in recent months.
However, concerns around the “Delta” variant, a mutation originally discovered in India, have grown in recent weeks as case numbers increased.
An article in The Times is titled ''UK PM Johnson Ponders Four-Week Delay Before End Of Covid Restrictions''.
The articles started off as follows:
''Ministers are considering delaying the end of coronavirus restrictions for a month to give businesses “certainty” and allow more time for people to receive two vaccinations, The Times has been told.
Plans are being discussed for either a two-week or a four-week delay to the final easing of restrictions on June 21, if the Indian variant of the coronavirus continues to lead to a significant rise in infections and hospital admissions.
The variant now accounts for nine in ten cases and health leaders called yesterday for delay to prevent hospitals filling up with unvaccinated patients.
Ministers are concerned that a two-week delay would not give businesses the certainty they need because it might have to be extended. They said a four-week delay would ensure that.''
There has been no immediate reaction to the article as the markets have already priced in the news that has been developing over the course of days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD contained by sellers aligned at around 1.2200
EUR/USD ends the day with modest losses after the ECB left its monetary policy unchanged and US inflation was upwardly revised. Yields leading the way.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off strong US CPI
GBP/USD has been extending its recovery above 1.41. The dollar is unable to take advantage of robust US inflation figures. Headline CPI jumped to 5% YoY, above 4.7% expected.
XAU/USD bid on dovish FOMC expectations
Gold is testing the bearish commitments at critical resistance. Ther FOMC is the next major event for the gold market following Thursday's US CPI. The bond markets are priced for dovish outcome and gold is enjoying some potentially short-term dollar weakness.
Dogecoin price may fall 40% as fragile DOGE fundamentals multiply
Dogecoin price has shifted from a wide descending channel to a tighter channel after support folded at the 50-day SMA. The underperformance with Bitcoin and the breakdown in daily active ...
US Inflation Analysis: As high as it gets? Fed may still stick to “transitory” stance, dollar could suffer
US headline inflation hit 5% in May, more than 4.7% expected. Prices of used cars and airfares were among the upside drivers. The Fed may still see through these reopening struggles and refrain from any major change.