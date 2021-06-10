UK June 21st restrictions to be rolled over on Indian variant risk

The pound has benefitted on the basis that the UK has eased many coronavirus restrictions in recent months.

However, concerns around the “Delta” variant, a mutation originally discovered in India, have grown in recent weeks as case numbers increased.

An article in The Times is titled ''UK PM Johnson Ponders Four-Week Delay Before End Of Covid Restrictions''.

The articles started off as follows:

''Ministers are considering delaying the end of coronavirus restrictions for a month to give businesses “certainty” and allow more time for people to receive two vaccinations, The Times has been told.

Plans are being discussed for either a two-week or a four-week delay to the final easing of restrictions on June 21, if the Indian variant of the coronavirus continues to lead to a significant rise in infections and hospital admissions.

The variant now accounts for nine in ten cases and health leaders called yesterday for delay to prevent hospitals filling up with unvaccinated patients.

Ministers are concerned that a two-week delay would not give businesses the certainty they need because it might have to be extended. They said a four-week delay would ensure that.''

There has been no immediate reaction to the article as the markets have already priced in the news that has been developing over the course of days.