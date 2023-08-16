- United Kingdom CPI rose 6.8% YoY in July vs. 6.8% expected.
- Monthly British CPI inflation drops to 0.4% in July vs. -0.5% expected.
- The GBP/USD pair jumps back above 1.2700 on mixed UK CPI inflation data.
According to the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday, the United Kingdom's annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated 6.8% in July, softening its pace from a 7.9% increase registered in June. The print was the lowest level since February 2022 while meeting the market forecast of a 6.8% rise.
The Core CPI index (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.9% YoY in the reported month, as against a 6.9% rise seen in June while beating estimates of a 6.8% clip.
Meanwhile, the UK Consumer Price Index dropped 0.4% MoM in July vs. the -0.5% anticipated and the 0.1% increment seen previously.
The UK Retail Price Index (RPI) for July came in -0.6% MoM and 9.0% YoY.
Commenting on the UK inflation data, the country’s Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said, “decisive action we've taken to tackle inflation is working.”
He quickly added, “while price rises are slowing, we're not at finish line.”
FX implications
In a knee-jerk reaction to the UK CPI inflation data, the GBP/USD pair jumped nearly 30 pips to test 1.2735 before reversing to 1.2711, where it now wavers. The spot is modestly flat on the day.
GBP/USD: 15-minutes chart
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
Australian Dollar ▲0.24%
Canadian Dollar ▲0.21%
Swiss Franc ▲0.13%
US Dollar ▲0.12%
Economic Indicator
United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The Consumer Price Index released by the National Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchase power of GBP is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Next release: 09/20/2023 06:00:00 GMT
Frequency: Monthly
Source: Office for National Statistics
Why it matters to traders
The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.
This section below was published at 02:15 GMT as a preview of the UK inflation data for July.
- The Office for National Statistics is due to publish the UK inflation data on Wednesday.
- Core annual inflation and headline inflation are both forecast to edge lower to 6.8%.
- The UK CPI data could cement another BoE rate hike in September.
The all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United Kingdom (UK) will be published on Wednesday, August 16. The Bank of England (BoE) raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% in August but Governor Andrew Bailey refrained from committing to further policy tightening in the post-meeting press conference. Inflation developments in the UK could influence the BoE’s rate outlook and impact Pound Sterling's valuation.
In the latest projections, the BoE revised inflation forecasts lower. The bank now expects inflation to fall to 4.93% by the fourth quarter of 2023, lower than the May estimate of 5.12%, and sees inflation retreating to 2.82% in one year’s time, compared to 3.38% in May.
While commenting on the inflation outlook, Bailey told reporters that they were expecting inflation to fall to around 5% in October. The BoE Governor, however, further noted that services price inflation brought unwelcome news since May.
The data from the UK revealed on Tuesday that the basic wage inflation, as measured by the change in Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, hit a new record growth rate of 7.8% in three months through June. The Unemployment Rate in the same period, however, rose to 4.2% from 4%. The rate-sensitive 2-year UK Gilt yield edged higher after these readings, highlighting the impact of hawkish Bank of England bets.
What to expect in the next UK inflation report?
Economists are expecting the headline annual UK Consumer Price Index inflation to fall to 6.8% in July from 7.9% in June. The Core CPI is forecast to tick down to 6.8% from 6.9%. On a monthly basis, Britain’s CPI inflation is seen declining 0.5% following the 0.1% growth recorded in June.
Previewing the upcoming UK inflation data and how it could alter the BoE monetary policy, “with our expectation that core inflation remains unchanged at 7.1% in June, coupled with the continued acceleration in wage growth in the past week, it should keep the Bank hiking,” say analysts at Societe Generale and elaborate:
“But whether the Bank downshifts to 25bp or hikes by another 50bp is less certain, with any upside or downside surprise to the CPI data possibly swinging the Bank’s decision. Our forecast is for a downshift to 25bp, in the expectation that more convincing signs that the labur market is cooling will steadily build up. At the end of the week, we expect the harsh mortgage rate environment will weigh on both consumer confidence and retail sales.”
When will the UK Consumer Price Index report be released and how could it affect GBP/USD?
Markets are nearly fully pricing in one more 25 basis points (bps) BoE rate hike in September following the latest jobs report. Investors, however, could start leaning toward a 50 bps hike if the monthly CPI arrives in positive territory. In that scenario, Pound Sterling could gather strength against its rivals.
On the other hand, investors are likely to refrain from betting on a big BoE rate increase if CPI figures arrive near expectations and show a softening in price pressures. Nevertheless, it will probably take a much weaker-than-forecast inflation reading from the UK for market participants to bet on a no-change in the BoE key rate in September. Hence, the market positioning suggests that Pound Sterling’s losses could remain limited unless there is a significant downside surprise.
Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook for the GBP/USD pair and explains: “GBP/USD remains stuck between the 50-day and the 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart, meanwhile, stays very close to 50, reflecting the pair’s indecisiveness in the near term.”
Eren also outlines important technical levels for GBP/USD: “The 100-day SMA aligns as key support at 1.2600. A daily close below that level could ramp up the technical selling pressure and open the door for an extended slide toward 1.2500 (psychological level, technical level) and 1.2370 (200-day SMA). Looking north, additional gains could be witnessed once GBP/USD flips 1.2800 (20-day SMA, 50-day SMA) into support. In that scenario, 1.2900 (psychological level) and 1.3000 (July 27 high) could be set as the next bullish targets.”
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
