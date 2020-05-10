UK job retention scheme set to be extended to September – The Telegraph

Early Monday morning in Asia, The Telegraph came out with the news suggesting the extension of the UK’s state bankrolling of wages until the end of September.

Ministers are expected to extend the state bankrolling of wages until the end of September, albeit at a reduced rate of 60pc, while also topping up the pay packets of staff brought back to work on a part-time basis.

Changes to the furlough scheme could be announced by Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, as soon as tomorrow.

The move is part of a package of ­reforms to wean Britain off furloughing as the Covid-19 lockdown is eased, with the Government desperate to get staff back to work.