UK: House of Lords approves bill that aims to block no-deal Brexit

The British parliament's upper chamber on Friday approved the bill that aims to block a no-deal Brexit by forcing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask the EU for an extension if the government fails to reach a deal by October 19. The bill is expected to become law on Monday, per Reuters.

The British pound largely ignored this development as it was widely expected. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2315, losing 0.1% on a daily basis.