UK Green Party leader: Opposition parties have agreed to seek legislative route to block no-deal

The Green Party's leader crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that the opposition parties in the UK have agreed to see a legislative route to block a no-deal Brexit.

Similarly, Anna Soubry, "Excellent meeting between all the opposition party leaders this morning. We agree we will work together to stop a no-deal Brexit by legislation," the leader of Change UK - The Independent Group for Change tweeted out.

The GBP/USD pair inched higher on these comments and touched its daily high at 1.2276. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2266, adding 0.42% on the day.