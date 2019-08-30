UK Govt Spokeswoman on Scottish court ruling: “We are glad the court found against the interdict”

Responding to the Scottish court ruling, the UK government spokeswoman said that " we are glad the court found against the interdict - there was no good reason to seek one, given the full hearing is due to take place next week".

Lawmakers are not being prevented from scrutinizing our withdrawal from the EU, she added.

The Cable has turned positive and now looks to regain the 1.22 handle, as the hearing is now due to take place next week on September 3rd.