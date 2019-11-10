UK FinMin Javid: Opposition Labour Party would trigger economic crisis

Referring to a contested dossier published by his Conservative Party, the UK Finance Minister Javid told BBC on Sunday, the opposition Labour Party’s spending plans would trigger an economic crisis within months, per Reuters.

Javid noted: “These are eye-watering levels of spending - 1.2 trillion (pounds) - it will be absolutely reckless and will leave this country with an economic crisis within months.”

Meanwhile, his Conservative Party continues to lead in various opinion polls ahead of the December 12 general election, which could lend some support to the GBP bulls.