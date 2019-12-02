UK Final Manufacturing PMI rises to 48.9 in Nov, Cable keeps 1.2900

The UK manufacturing sector activity contraction slowed in the month of November, the final report from IHS Markit showed this Monday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised higher to 48.9 in November versus 48.3 expected and two-month lows of 48.3 – November’s first reading.
Key Points
Output, new orders and employment all decline.
Stocks depleted and purchasing reduced following Brexit delay.
Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey
“November saw UK manufacturers squeezed between a rock and hard place, as the uncertainty created by a further delay to Brexit was accompanied by growing paralysis ahead of the forthcoming general election. Downturns in output and new orders continued amid a renewed contraction in exports. The pace of job losses also hit a seven-year high as firms sought to reduce overheads in the face of falling sales. Destocking at manufacturers and their clients following the latest Brexit delay was a major contributor to the weakness experienced by the sector. Inflationary pressures meanwhile showed signs of moderating further, with input costs falling slightly for the first time since March 2016.”
“Signs of a two-speed economy persisted, with intensifying business uncertainty leading to a further steep drop in demand for machinery and equipment as firms cut back on investment, but rising demand for consumer goods suggests that households continue to provide some support to the economy.”
FX Implications
The GBP bulls are rescued by the upward revision to the UK Manufacturing PMI for November, as GBP/USD bounces-off lows at 1.2900. At the press time, Cable trades at 1.2911, still down -0.11% amid UK political uncertainty.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holding up amid German political uncertainty, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Concerns about Chancellor Merkel's government are balanced with upbeat Chinese data. ECB's Lagarde's speech and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI are on the docket. EZ PMIs beat expectations.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.
Forex Today: China lifts mood, Boris and Merkel in trouble, critical data kicks off December
The market mood is positive after the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index beat expectations with 51.8 points. The official PMI also exceeded projections and rose above 50 points, indicating expansion.
Gold drops to session low, reverses Friday's positive move
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1455 region.