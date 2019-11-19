UK Elections: Fresh poll shows 18-point lead for Conservatives – GBP/USD positive

An opinion poll conducted by Kantar has shown that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have enlarged their lead to 18 points against Labour. The ruling party receives 45% a leap of 8 points from the firm's previous poll, while Jeremy Corbyn's party holds its ground at 27%.

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party has collapsed to only 2% against 9% in Kantar's previous market research. The right-wing outfit has pulled out candidates from most constituencies, to help the Conservative Party.

Investors prefer the certainty of Johnson's Brexit deal and the Tories' more market-friendly polices against the uncertainty of a hung parliament and renegotiation of the Brexit deal. The news is positive for the pound. Sterling traders are awaiting a debate between the leaders later today.

See Johnson-Corbyn debate preview: Three scenarios for GBP/USD as the election heats up