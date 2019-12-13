UK election: DUP’S Westminster leader Dodds loses his seat in North Belfast- Sky

The Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) Westminster Leader Nigel Dodds has lost his seat in North Belfast, as Sky News reports.

On the above headlines, the Cable has shed nearly 30-pips to retrace to near 1.3475 region.

Meanwhile, the Times reports that “Iain Duncan Smith survives in Chingford and Woodford Green with a majority of just over a 1,000”.

Smith is the former leader of the Conservative Party and has been re-elected in Chingford and Wood Green.

Ross J Burland, FXStreet's Analyst, writes: The numbers just keep coming in for the Tories! The Tories have gained Stockton South, Blackpool South and Wolverhampton North East from Labour.Tories are on track for historic leadership in Wales as well."

"This is shaping up to be a seismic shift for UK politics and how the UK is run - a return to big majority government and a strong Boris Johnson in Parliament", Ross adds.