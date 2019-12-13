The Tories have gained the Clwyd South seat, which has been held by a Labour MP since its creation in 1997.

Swing: Lab to Con (+7.5)

Turnout: 67.3%

Meanwhile, the Conservatives also gained Blyth Valley in Northumberland, a mining seat that has only been represented by Labour since its creation in 1950.

The GBP/USD pair consolidates the vertical rise to nineteen-month highs of 1.3515, now wavering just below the 1.35 handle amid a likley Conservatives win.