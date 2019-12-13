As the UK election results trickle in, the Conservatives have won the seat of Nuneaton, formerly a tight battleground seat between the Conservatives and Labour.

Conservatives hold a majority of 13,144, with Tory vote share is up 9.0%.

Also, Tories gain the Workington seat from Labour. Conservatives see a 10% flip to the seat that was held by the Labour since 1979.

Also,