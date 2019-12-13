GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Back below 1.35, RSI offers strongest overbought signal since January 2018

  • GBP/USD has backed off from 19-month highs hit in early Asia. 
  • The RSI is flashing the strongest overbought reading in nearly two years. 
  • The indicator can stay overbought for prolonged period in a strong trending market. 

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3457, having hit a 19-month high of 1.3515 in early Asia due to the UK election exit polls predicting a big win for the incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

The pair's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is now hovering at 80.47, the highest level since January 2018. An above 70-reading indicates overbought conditions.

So, it seems safe to say that the pair is most overbought in nearly two years. 

An overbought reading on the RSI does not imply bearish reversal. It merely indicates the rally has gone too far and a pause could be in the offing. 

Also, in a strong trending market, indicators can stay overbought longer than sellers can stay solvent. 

That said, the GBP/USD pair has rallied by nearly 1300 pips in the last two months and seems to have priced in Johnson's victory. 

So, a "sell the fact" pullback in GBP could be seen once the official results confirm victory for Johnson's Conservative party. 

Daily chart

Trend: Overbought

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3456
Today Daily Change 0.0285
Today Daily Change % 2.16
Today daily open 1.3171
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3002
Daily SMA50 1.2857
Daily SMA100 1.2555
Daily SMA200 1.2698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.323
Previous Daily Low 1.3051
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3071
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2971
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2892
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.325
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.333
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.343

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

AUD/USD: Off 4.5-month highs as GBP/AUD hits highest since June 2016

AUD/USD: Off 4.5-month highs as GBP/AUD hits highest since June 2016

AUD/USD is trimming gains amid a solid rise in the GBP/AUD pair. The AUD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6914, representing marginal gains on the day, having hit a high of 0.6939 an hour ago. That was the highest level since July 26. 

AUD/USD News

Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms

Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms

Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade. 

Gold News

