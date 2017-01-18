UK Dec jobs solid- Claimant count drops unexpectedly, earnings a beat

The Office for National Statistics noted on Wednesday, the UK’s official jobless rate stayed unchanged at 4.8% in November, stuck at the lowest since Q3 2005, while, the claimant count dropped unexpectedly last month.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits dropped sharply by 10.1k in December from 1.3k claim seekers seen previously. The claimant count rate remained flat at 2.3% in the last month.

Wage growth, excluding bonuses bettered expectations, coming in at 2.7% versus a revised 2.6% booked previously, while the gauge including bonuses also rose above expectations at 2.8% 3m y/y versus 2.5% last (revised higher). Employment change for December dropped by 9k vs -35k expected and -6k prior.