Analysts at TD Securities, are seeing the UK’s downside risks to today's inflation data for August.

Key Quotes

“We look for core CPI to slip to 1.7% y/y (mkt 1.8%), and for headline to come in at 1.8% y/y (mkt 1.9%). While currency depreciation will exert some upward pressure, July saw a number of subcomponents report larger than expected gains, plus the odd one-off factor like a huge jump in video game prices, which we think may reverse a bit in August.”