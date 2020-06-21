UK calls stabbing rampage in town park as an act of terrorism

On Sunday, the UK policy announced that a stabbing rampage in the southern English town of was an act of terrorism.

The atrocity, in which three people were killed and three taken to hospital, a man ran into a park on Saturday evening and attacked people with a knife.

A Western security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the arrested man was a Libyan called Khairi Saadallah, per Reuters.

UK’s most senior counter-terrorism police officer, Neil Basu, said: “This was an atrocity. From our inquiries undertaken so far, officers have found nothing to suggest that there were any other people involved in the attack, and presently, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.”

GBP/USD: Bearish start to the week

The cable fails to cheer the reports about the easing of the lockdown, as the terrorist attack news overshadows in early Asia.

GBP/USD, currently, loses 0.08% to trade at 1.2345 levels.