UK PM Johnson to announce latest lockdown easing plans, review of 2-metre rule on Tuesday – Reuters

A spokeswoman for 10 Downing Street said in a statement late Sunday, the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is expected to announce the latest lockdown easing plans and review of the 2-metre rule as early as this Tuesday.

Detailed guidance would be provided to each sector so businesses were “COVID secure”, PM Johnson’s office added.

PM Johnson, said on Sunday, “The disease is increasingly under control. “Of course, as we make that progress, it will be possible for us to open up more. On social distancing, watch this space and you won’t have very much more to wait now.”

The spokeswoman said it was important that people followed the social distancing rules as they were eased and they would “not hesitate” to put the handbrake on.

Market reaction

Starting out the week, the risk tone remains tepid amid intensifying second-wave of the coronavirus fears, UK terrorists attack and mounting US-China tensions.

Therefore, the GBP/USD pair trades on the back foot at 1.2346, down 0.10% on the day.