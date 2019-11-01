UK Brexit Party leader Farage: This deal is not true Brexit

While speaking at his party's election campaign launch on Friday, United Kingdom (UK) Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage argued that Prime Minister Johnson's deal was not "true Brexit," and urged him to reconsider the details of that deal.
"There have been too many broken promises over Brexit from the political elite," Farage added. "Labour Party promised to implement Brexit but they are now promising a referendum. Labour is betraying its own voters over Brexit."
The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2950, adding 0.1% on a daily basis. Below are some additional quotes, as reported by Reuters.
"Brexit party poses a very big problem for labour in leave seats."
"Prime Minister Johnson inherited a very difficult position - Mrs May's appalling surrender treaty."
"Now if this Brexit treaty passes, it will lead to massive pressure for an independence referendum in Scotland."
"This deal is not true Brexit."
"US President Trump was clear: there will not be trade deals with USA if we continue down this route."
"Johnson's deal doesn't get Brexit done."
"If Johnson said he wanted a genuine free trade agreement with a deadline, then I would view that as reasonable."
"Would be happy to have a leave alliance but johnson would have to give conditions."
"If Johnson agreed to a leave alliance we could win this election."
