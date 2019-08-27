UK Brexit Party leader Farage: More than 50% chance we face an election in autumn

The UK Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, said that there was a more than 50% chance that they would face an election in the autumn. Farage also called the EU's Withdrawal Agreement, even without the backstop, was the "worst deal in history" while adding that a "clean Brexit" was the most popular opinion in the UK.
The British pound doesn't seem to be reacting to these comments. The GBP/USD pair, which rose to a session high of 1.2271 in the last hour, was last seen trading at 1.2266, adding 0.42% on the day.
