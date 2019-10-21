TD Securities analysts suggest that as per their expectations, UK Parliament did not approve Boris Johnson's new Withdrawal Agreement at its special Saturday sitting.

Key Quotes

“The Prime Minister has now requested an extension to 31 January 2020, and the EU will take their time to respond. The government hopes to hold another "Meaningful Vote" later today (after 4pm BST) but could be unsuccessful in its bid, in which case it will table the Brexit legislation today and hold a vote on it tomorrow, which is sure to go ahead. Key to tomorrow's vote will be amendments such as a second referendum, customs union, etc. A "clean", unamended vote on the deal would likely now pass Parliament by a slim margin.”