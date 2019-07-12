Tukey: May IP data supports positive GDP expectations for 2019 - BBVA

Data released today showed Industrial Production (IP) declined 1.3% y/y in May, a number above expectations. Analysts at BBVA Research see that despite the limited downside risks stemmed from geopolitical and policy uncertainties on activity, the current positive momentum, expected easing in financial conditions and favorable base effects from now onwards could weigh more. Hence, under the assumption of no additional shock, they expect 0.3% GDP growth for 2019.
Key Quotes:
“The annual contraction in IP (c.a.) decelerated further from -4.7% in 1Q19 to -2.6% in the first two months of 2Q19. Besides, May IP increased by 1.3% mom in calendar and seasonal adjusted terms, signaling that the moderation observed in April could be temporary. Our monthly GDP indicator confirms this trend as it nowcasts a growth rate of 0.4% yoy in May (91% of info) and 1.2% yoy in June (32% of info).”
“Despite the downside risk on the back of long Bayram holiday in June (-4 working days in supply side indicators), high frequency indicators began to reconfirm the recovery trend as of June and reducing the likelihood of a “W” pattern.”
“On top of that, strong base effects of the second half of the year and expected easing in both external and internal financial conditions would support the economic activity in the coming period. However, the complacency should be ruled out with prudent and comprehensive policies to enhance confidence as the geopolitical and policy uncertainties still remain.”
“In absence of new shocks, we maintain our GDP growth forecast at 0.3% for 2019.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1250 as US inflation boosts GDP
EUR/USD is struggling with 1.1250, marginally lower after US Core PPI advanced by 2.3%, better than expected. Together with upbeat CPI, the greenback is recovery after from Fed's Powell dovish words.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2550 amid political uncertainty, USD recovery
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about Brexit limits Fed-fueled gains. The BOE's Vlieghe has said rate cuts are more likely in the case of a hard Brexit. US PPI beat expectations.
USD/JPY: Potential up move faces resistance at 55-day SMA just above 109.00
USD/JPY looks to extend the rebound from weekly lows in sub-108.00 levels recorded on Thursday. The greenback remains under pressure as speculations of a 50 bps rate cut stay unabated for the time being.
Gold extends consolidation, looks to close week above $1400
The XAU/USD pair is trading in a relatively tight range on Friday toward the end of a roller coaster week that saw prices fluctuate between $1386 and $1427.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.