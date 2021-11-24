TSLA Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla heads for $1,000 as Elon keeps selling

- TSLA drops 4.2% as Elon Musk keeps on selling.
- Elon sells over $1 billion of stock on Tuesday.
- Tesla stock is likely to suffer as yields continue to rise.
The latest filings with the SEC show Elon Musk is still selling some of his Tesla (TSLA) shares and taking advantage of near-record high prices in the process. We had earlier in the week mentioned that if he stood by his promise on Twitter, he would now only be about halfway through. Currently, observers estimate there is still another few billion dollars left to sell before he reaches his promise of a 10% divestment. The Tesla share price naturally reacted poorly, but the stock environment was negative anyway, so it may not solely be down to the CEO selling shares. Yields are rising, some doubt is being sown about the longevity of this rally, and profit taking is also a factor as we approach Thanksgiving weekend.
Tesla (TSLA) graph, 15-minute
As we can see from the 15-minute chart above, it was looking a whole lot worse for Tesla with just one hour remaining in Tuesday's regular session. Tesla stock was down 9% but staged a late rally into the close.
Tesla (TSLA) stock news and price prediction
Elon Musk has been joined in his selling by Cathie Wood of ARK Invest who has recently been selling clumps of Tesla stock. On Tuesday she sold another $150 million or so, adding to sales throughout November. Elon Musk looks to have sold nearly 1 million shares on Tuesday or over $1 billion worth of stock.
Previously, Musk said, “I have a bunch of options that are expiring early next year, so ... a huge block of options will sell in Q4 — because I have to or they’ll expire,” according to Benzinga. This sale should not be too surprising, and he has timed them well.
In other news talk of the Model Y performance car is due to be delivered in China soon, according to Tesla's Weibo account. China is the largest electric vehicle market in the world.
Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast
The shorter-term view from the 30-minute chart shows resistance now at $1,137. This is the point of control from Friday and the low from Monday. The intraday volume profile bars (blue and yellow) show most of yesterday's volume taking place at the lower end of the daily range. Also of note is the spike in volume on a down day, another bearish continuation sign.
The daily view looks slightly more bearish now with Tesla at least finding support at the 21-day moving average. We have a bearish crossover from the stochastic, and the MACD is looking like it may cross over if we get another down day. $1,000 remains the short-term target and then $910 below. We suspect more losses for Wednesday, profit-taking ahead of Thanksgiving, and the techncial picture to continue turning. Elon still has more to sell.
TSLA 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
