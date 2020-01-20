Trump’s lawyers file a brief urging the Senate to “swiftly” reject the impeachment charges – The Hill

The Hill reports that "President Trump’s lawyers on Monday filed a brief urging the Senate to "swiftly" reject the impeachment charges against him, casting the articles as invalid and accusing House Democrats of a partisan effort to damage Trump ahead of the 2020 election."

"The Articles of Impeachment now before the Senate are an affront to the Constitution and to our democratic institutions. The Articles themselves—and the rigged process that brought them here—are a brazenly political act by House Democrats that must be rejected,"

– Trump's lawyers wrote in a lengthy brief filed Monday afternoon.

Market implications

The House Democrats are being accused of crafting two "flimsy" articles of impeachment, the article explained. Markets are well aware of this already, and in fact, expect that Trump will be acquitted considering the Republican party hold a Senate majority.

"All of this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should swiftly and roundly condemn,"

– the legal brief states.

Gold, however, could be seen to pick up a bid throughout the trial on the uncertainty factor as US stocks consolidate and invstors seek a safe haven to park idle capital.