Trump: US 'will quickly & fully strike back,' perhaps disproportionately, should Iran strike any US person or target

US President Donald Trump is tweeting following further provocation whereby Iraq military have confirmed that three rockets fell inside the green zone as well as a US base attack in Kenya.
Trump's latest tweet
These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!
In addition, an Iraqi militia leader said that if US troops do not leave Iraq, they would be considered an occupying force.
FX implications
