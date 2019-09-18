Trump on Federal Reserve: Today’s action is fine.

Fed to deliver another 25bp cut before year’s end to combat the lingering headwinds of weaker global growth.

Trump comments on the Fed that cut 25bp, was widely expected and priced in.

US President Trump explained that the Federal Reserve should have acted faster but said today’s action is fine.

Fed was priced in, so the focus was on forward guidance through the dot plot and press conference:

The Federal Reserve cut 25bp for the second time this easing cycle, to 1.75-2.00%. At the press conference, Powell described the cut as insurance against ongoing risks. But the decision was not unanimous and officials were split over further action from here. Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that a 25bp rate cut was widely expected and priced in, so the focus was on forward guidance through the dot plot and press conference.