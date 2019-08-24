Trump is welcome to relocate GM, Ford and other automakers back to the US – Global Times

Responding to the US President Trump’s tweet that US companies must look for ‘alternative to China’, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, tweeted on Saturday, “President Trump is welcome to relocate GM, Ford and other automakers back to the US. As far as I know, China is their No.1 market, they can give up their market to BMW, VW and Toyota. Go back to the US, let each American family have 20 cars.”

In one his Twitter rant on Friday, Trump said: “Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA. I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States.”

Markets eagerly await the reaction to Trump’s retaliation on the Chinese tariffs on Monday. The US President tactfully timed the announcement of the fresh retaliatory tariffs on Chinese products after the Wall Street close.