Trump Is Back: The Donald's SPAC deal with DWAC soars on debut, up 65% premarket

DWAC surges to over $70 in Friday premarket.

Digital World Acquisitions Corp. plans to take Trump's Truth Social platform public.

DWAC soared 357% on Thursday.

...And he’s back! After getting banished from both Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) in the deluge that followed the failed coup attempt on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, Donald Trump is once again remaking his business persona, this time as the principal figure behind a new social media company that is yet to be launched but already has a billion-dollar blank check company lined up to take it public.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company or SPAC, announced its agreement on Thursday to take Trump Media & Technology Group public. Shares of the SPAC rose 357% on the news as retail traders piled in, causing DWAC’s market capitalization to reach $1.5 billion. At the time of writing, DWAC is up another 65% in Friday’s premarket.

DWAC News: The case for a conservative social media giant

The real estate scion, turned casino empresario, turned public company CEO, cum reality television star and controversial one-term US President is now aiming his sights on Silicon Valley.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) thus far only has a pitch deck for Truth Social – his attempt to upend the power of the two aforementioned social media behemoths. Interestingly, Alphabet’s (GOOGL) YouTube does not receive the same vehemence in the pitch deck (I wonder why?) Truth Social’s raison d'être is surely Trump’s lifelong passion for striking back against his detractors, but the business model offers a reasonable proposal.

The elevator pitch is that the social media business is “ripe for further segmentation.” This is another way of saying that Trump voters and American conservatives at large would desire a social media channel outside of the mainstream where they could have a safe space from censorship, a la Fox News.

“TMTG aspires to create a media powerhouse to rival the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America,” screams the pitch deck.

Truth Social would harness Trump’s heavy following – 146.5 million followers between Twitter, Facebook and Instagram before his ex-communication – to steal eye balls away from entrenched social media platforms. The company points to a survey showing that 30% of those surveyed by the Hill newspaper back in March would join a Trump-back social media platform. Another 16% answered “maybe”.

DWAC Technical Analysis: Only the retail trade will tell

After closing at $9.96 on Wednesday as one of many unknown SPACs, DWAC opened Thursday on the news at $12.73 before veering up to a high of $52, just above the 261.8% Fibonacci level at $51.78. The $50 level appears to have acted as resistance on Thursday, but as the Friday premarket has traded DWAC up to $76.30, it would be expected that $50 would now act as support. The 161.8% Fibonacci at $35.76 is the only other support level in the region.

At the premarket DWAC price of over $70, it is all atmosphere at this altitude. This means Fibonacci extension levels are the only game in town. The premarket price has been hovering around the 361.8% Fibo at $67.80, meaning at least some big-timers are already taking profits. If DWAC price conquers this level, the next target will be $77.80 alongside the 423.6% Fibo extension level.



