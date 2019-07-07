Trump: Iran better be careful after nuclear breach

President Trump said that Iran better be careful after a nuclear breach.

EU in contact with other parties to the accord regarding next step.

Yen, CHF and USD and the price of oil will continue to attract positive flow.

In a number of comments, President Trump said that Iran better be careful after a nuclear breach. This follows reports that Iranian officials said they would, within hours, start enriching uranium above the limits set under a 2015 international nuclear deal.

Additional comments

If Fed knew what it was doing it would lower interest rates.

U.S. faces unfair playing filed versus Europe on rates.

China is devaluing its currency.

Iran is doing a lot of bad things.

Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

UK ambassador to the US has not served the UK well.

Market implications:

With respect to Iran, this is the latest in a series of potentially fatal blows between the US, its allies and Iran. Iran continues to antagonise global leaders and has said that it would keep reducing its compliance with the nuclear deal every 60 days unless world powers shield it from the sanctions which were reimposed when Trump quit the agreement. European powers have urged Iran to reverse its latest decision, saying that they were concerned about Iran’s move to abandon uranium enrichment restrictions. Both said they’re in contact with other parties to the accord regarding next steps. The safe havens, such as the Yen, CHF and USD and indeed the price of oil will continue to attract positive flow.