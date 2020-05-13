US President Donald Trump says he likes native rates. There has been no reaction in the US dollar so far, as the market pays more attention to the Federal Reserve than the US government at this point.

We should absolutely open schools We have now surpassed 10 mln COVID-19 tests Feels strongly we should have negative interest rates. Disagrees with Fed on negative rates. Powell has done a good job over the past few months. Despite differences on negative rates, feel Powell's performance as Fed chair has improved. The House stimulus bill is dead on arrival.



ALL FOMC members against negative rates

Meanwhile, Fed's Powell's comments fulled a spike in the US dollar on Wednesday, further adding to the bearish case for AUD/USD. Powell noted that the FOMC's view on negative rates has not changed and reiterated that it's not something the Fed is looking at.

"The Fed intends to continue using tools it has already tried," Powell said in answer to questions at an event organized by the Peterson Institue for International Economics.

Previous minutes on negative rates debate

DXY update

