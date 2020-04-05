Trump: Hopes we're seeing levelling off of coronavirus in the hottest spots

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force are holding a press briefing and Trump is the first to speak, explaining the inventory of protective gear such as masks and ventilators in the way to those in need.
At the same time Trump is saying that he hopes we're seeing levelling off of coronavirus in the hottest spots – "we are heading to the peak of the epidemic".
Key Task Force comments
- Trump: 1.67 million people have been tested, far more than other countries.
- Trump: Additional 600k masks to be delivered to NYC tomorrow.
- Trump: US bought a lot of Hydroxychloroquine.
- Trump: President Trump says federal govt will deliver 600,000 N95 masks to new york city on Monday
- Trump: Says Federal govt will also deliver 200,000 N95 masks to Suffolk county in New York.
- Trump: This Tuesday, we're going to deploy more than 3,000 military public health professionals in New York, New Jersey.
- Trump: US has stockpiled about 29 mln doses of Hydroxychloroquine.
- Trump: US is 'very far down the line' on developing vaccines for coronavirus, 'we'll see what happens."
- White House coronavirus coordinator Birx: New York's percent positive is starting to decline, but New Jersey is rising.
- Birx: While we will see rising numbers of people losing their lives in the days ahead, we should see a stabilization of cases.
- Latest data suggests the administration's projections of total deaths from coronavirus may be on high side.
- Trump says he is not promoting Hydroxychloroquine: it may work, it may not work.
- Trump says he doesn't think he will need to use tariffs in oil fight.
- Trump says if oil price stays the way it is, he would do 'very substantial tariffs'.
- Trump says latest data suggests the administration's projections of total deaths from coronavirus may be on the high side.
- Trump says he likes the concept of sending additional economic relief checks to Americans.
- Trump says if oil price stays the way it is he would do very substantial tariffs.
More to come...
