Trump Campaign: Calls for Oct 15 debate to go ahead in person

After the back and forth on the conduction of the October 15 second Presidential debate, the Trump campaign finally called for the debate to go ahead in person.

They said that there is no medical reason for a virtual second debate.

This comes likely after the White House Physician said that President Trump could go back safely to “public engagements” on Saturday.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday, it is not acceptable to do the next Presidential debate virtually, adding that he would not do it.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the second debate would be held virtually.

Market reaction

With the Chinese markets back, the sentiment across Asia remains mixed amid US stimulus hopes and Brexit woes.

The US dollar is losing further ground across the board, as the S&P 500 futures rise 0.40%.