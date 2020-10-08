US Pres. Trump: Will not do a virtual debate

In a phone interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that it is not acceptable to do the next presidential debate virtually and noted that he would not do it.

Earlier in the day, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the second debate will be held virtually.

Regarding his condition, Trump said he was feeling well enough to hold campaign rallies.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.47% on a daily basis at 3,422.