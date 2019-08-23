Trade war in a lose-lose situation for both China and the US- ING

Iris Pang, Economist at ING, points out that China has eventually retaliated with tariffs but this retaliation is far from the last. They expect American companies to be included in China’s unreliable entity list and think USD/CNY could move closer to the 7.10 level or even cross 7.10 briefly.
Key Quotes:
“China has just announced it will impose 5% to 10% tariffs on $75 billion of goods (including frozen pork and nuts) along with resuming the 25% duty on US automobiles and auto parts from 15th December. Some tariffs will come into effect on 1 September while others will kick in around 15 December. What's interesting to note here is that the market was not expecting this tariff retaliation given that China did not immediately react to the 10% US tariffs on $ 300 billion goods and President Trump's unexpected tariff delays to 15 December.”
“But even though China's tariffs are smaller than what the US has imposed, the sudden surprise element of it all should cause a risk-off to asset markets globally.”
“As China has allowed USD/CNY to cross 7.0, we think it is possible that this tactic is reused to weaken the yuan further to surprise the market again. We expect USD/CNY to move closer to 7.10 level or even cross 7.10 briefly if the trade talks in September don't make any progress like the last round.”
“If the US retaliates harshly, then we expect China to really kick off its unreliable entity list. But if it doesn't, it will be on the back foot during the upcoming trade negotiations in September - and given President Trump's latest tweets, that seems improbable. In our view, one thing is for certain, this is a lose-lose situation for both China and the US in this trade and technology war.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.1100 as Trump announces steps against China
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, up on the day. President Trump said he orders companies to search Chinese imports for drugs. Earlier he criticized Powell's lack of action.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2250 on USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to the monthly highs above 1.2250 as the US dollar falls following Powell's hint of cutting rates and Trump's angry response.
USD/JPY plummets to ten-day lows below 106 as Trump goes berserk on Twitter
The USD/JPY came under strong selling pressure in the last hour and erased nearly 100 pips as US President Donald Trump's latest rant on Twitter forced investors to seek refuge and ramped up the demand for safe-haven JPY.
Gold gains more than $30, eyes 2019 highs on Trump’s tweet
Gold continues to rise sharply amid concerns about the impact of the escalation in the US-China trade war. The demand for safe-haven assets emerged over the last hours, leading to a rally in the yellow metal.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.