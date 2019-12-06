Trade and global economic risks doing the rounds on Twitter

- Trump and Hu Xijin tweets doing the rounds.
- Gold bulls hold in positive territory.
- IMF's leader, Christine Lagarde calls on governments to de-escalate current trade disputes.
Just as we thought trade risks lights were being dimmed down, today's round of Tweets have turned them up again. In recent trade, a number of tweets have been doing their usual circuit, from the usual suspects, Trump, Hu Xijin (Global Times editor in Chief), and to top it off, the IMF's leader, Christine Lagarde, has been reported by Bloomberg to have called on governments to de-escalate current trade disputes and instead work to fix the global system.
Diversification flows should help to keep gold underpinned as we head into the Fed, something written in more depth here.
Meanwhile, the Bloomberg article, Trade Must Be Fixed Without Tit-for-Tat Tariffs, is a write up following Lagarde speaking at a conference on central, eastern and south-eastern European economies, known as CESEE. There, she said the world needs a “renewed focus on the distortionary effects of state subsidies” as well as improving the enforcement of intellectual property rights, and ensuring effective competition. “There is no question this is a challenging time for CESEE, and Europe as a whole,” she said.
“This means avoiding tit-for-tat tariffs and instead finding ways to unlock the full potential of e-commerce and trade in services,” Lagarde said at the European Central Bank on Wednesday. “Global growth has been subdued for more than six years and the largest economies in the world are putting up, or threatening to put up, new trade barriers. And this might be the beginning of something else which might affect us in a more broad way.”
In recent trade, Trump has said:
- No deadline for additional tariffs on China.
- If China deal cannot be reached, will put tariffs on $325 Bln of Chinese goods.
- Trump says his deadline for China to return to trade talks is "up here," in his head.
- Could take ‘additional steps’ on Mexico In 45 Days.
Hu Xijin (Global Times editor in Chief), has Tweeted:
- "As far as I know, China's state media will publish more heavyweight commentaries criticizing the US & demonstrating China's determination. It's rare to see scathing attacks against the US in state media. This shows Beijing is preparing for China-US ties getting further worsening."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data
With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting
While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader later this Thursday.
USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off
Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside.
Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion
With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.
US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year
American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.