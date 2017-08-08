Top UK judge: British judiciary needs more clarity on Brexit - Politico

Top UK judge: British judiciary needs more clarity on Brexit - PoliticoBy Dhwani Mehta
Politico carries headlines from the UK’s most senior judge, Lord David Edmond Neuberger, seeking clarity on British judiciary on Brexit.
Key Quotes:
The British Parliament must be “very clear” in informing judges about how to take into account decisions from the EU’s highest court after the UK leaves the bloc.
“If [the government] doesn’t express clearly what the judges should do about decisions of the ECJ after Brexit, or indeed any other topic after Brexit, then the judges will simply have to do their best.”
“But to blame the judges for making the law when parliament has failed to do so would be unfair.”
