Tokyo Governor Koike: Govt to loosen some restrictions on businesses from June 1

On Friday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference, the government is considering loosening some restrictions on businesses from June 1.

However, he urged people to continue to avoid travel to other regions.

This comes as the government is pushing for re-opening the economic activity amid a lump in the industrial activity and deteriorating business and labor market sentiment.

Related articles

Market reaction

The yen extends its recovery mode, as USD/JPY heads closer towards 107.00. The optimism over the Japanese economic re-opening combined with the US-China tensions is boding well for the yen.

At the press time, USD/JPY drops 0.33% to 107.27, fresh daily lows.