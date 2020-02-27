Tokyo area Feb core CPI+0.5% year/year - govt (Reuters poll: +0.6%)

Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.5 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Key notes

Tokyo area Feb core CPI+0.5% YoY - govt (Reuters poll: +0.6%).

Tokyo area Feb overall CPI +0.4% YoY - govt.

Tokyo area Feb cpi excluding fresh food, energy prices +0.7% YoY- govt.

– Reuters News.

Full report

FX implications

The markets are risk-off and the yen has taken up its place as a risk-off currency again following some doubts as to whether it could function as so considering the massive deterioration in Gross Domestic Product in the nation and likely easing by the Bank of Japan.

We have the coronavirus as well as escalations of war between Russia and Turkey over Syria – more on that here: The killing of 29 Turkish troops creating risk-off in early Asia