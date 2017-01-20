Theresa May to unveil new industrial strategy

Theresa May to unveil new industrial strategyBy Omkar Godbole
UK PM Theresa May will publish a paper today that shall detail how business will be spread throughout the country.
PM will attend her first ‘regional cabinet’ meeting in the North West, where she will present the strategy paper. Under the new strategy, government will offer support and amend regulations to allow businesses to explore new sectors.
The PM has set out ten areas for industrial strategy, which include infrastructure investment and affordable and clean energy.