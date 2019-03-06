Theresa May to take tough line with Donald Trump over China - The UK Times

Amid speculations of how the UK will respond to the US President Donald Trump’s push to ban China’s Huawei from Britain’s 5G network, the UK Times recently released a news report stating that the UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set for a confrontation with President Trump over Huawei on the second day of his state visit as she rebuffs US demands to block the Chinese company from a role in the UK’s telecommunication network.

The news report further quotes a senior Whitehall official while saying that PM May has “no apologies” to make over her handling of China, insisting that Huawei’s involvement in building the new networks would pose no threat to shared intelligence.