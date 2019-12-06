The US seriously distorts market economy – China’s Global Times

Chinese media continues to criticize the US and Global Times offered one more such piece during early Thursday.

The editorial says that the US has gotten "political fever." Every policy centers around "America First" and serves US political purposes. The conduct of the US has laid bare that the US itself is a non-market economy. Its actions have nothing to do with the laws and principles of the market.

The report further mentions that China needs to be wary of some Western countries creating division within the WTO, marking countries as "market" or "non-market." The US is not a true market economy. This is a hard fact that more countries and enterprises should realize.