The US-China trade war remains the key driver for markets – ING

Analysts at ING raise no doubts about the market’s reaction to the latest US-China trade developments as they term it to be the key driver for markets.

Key quotes

"The US-China trade war remains the key driver for markets with President Trump now threatening a fresh round of tariffs if there is no trade deal."

"Outside trade noise, investors will be looking to the FOMC minutes for direction on the Fed policy as the latest data points to a soft-landing in the US economy."

"There is little going on in Asia aside from trade figures from Japan and Taiwan, while Malaysian inflation continuing to be a non-event."