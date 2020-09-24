The S&P 500 stops at a key support zone but there could still be tough times ahead

- The S&P 500 is trading 0.71% higher on Thursday after a bad start to the week.
- The price has tested the 23.6% Fib which matches a support area.
S&P performance
It has been a real mix bag at the top of the index on Thursday as Goldman Sachs make the top ten after the recent underperformance in the banking sector. Freeport McMoran also make the grade despite copper losing some serious ground in the last couple of sessions. Albemarle Corp is also 5% higher and that is despite falling 15% this week.
On the downside, twitter, CarMax and Accenture make up the bottom three but Under Armour are also struggling as Nike increase their market share.
S&P 500 daily chart
The chart below shows the extent of the bounce at the level where the 23.6% Fibonacci extension and 3233.25 support meet. It is hard to say if the level will hold over the coming sessions but it seems like the bulls have found their voice for now.
The MACD indicator is bearish with the histogram in the red and the signal lines under zero. The Relative Strength Index however is showing a bullish pattern called a failure swing. This is when the price continues to make higher lows but the indicator makes a lower low and reaches oversold levels. Technical traders could continue to monitor these developments over the coming sessions to see if the signal matures.
A great start would be a break of 3315.00. This medium-term resistance point could be key and if the bulls manage a break it could indicate the bull trend might be set to continue.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3268.75
|Today Daily Change
|-12.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|3281.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3402.75
|Daily SMA50
|3353.92
|Daily SMA100
|3208.03
|Daily SMA200
|3106.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3330.75
|Previous Daily Low
|3277.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3428.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|3291.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3522.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|3264.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3297.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3310.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3262.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3243.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3209
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3315.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3349.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3368.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
