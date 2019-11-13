The risk environment is looking weak ahead of the US cash open

- After Trump's speech on Tuesday equities markets have remained unimpressed.
- Gold, JPY and CHF have been outperforming while the S&P futures contract trades 0.28% lower.
The markets waited in anticipation for US President Donald Trump's speech at the New York Economic Club on Tuesday. There were also reports that he would comment on the "phase one" trade deal with China.
These turned out to be false and the markets went into risk-off mode after the event. It seems his attention had been turned to bashing current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, He said in a familiar fashion that stock markets would be higher if it wasn't for Powell and that the Fed are making the US uncompetitive.
Incidentally, Powell is testifying before the Senate today. He is expected to tow the current Fed party line that they (the Fed) are fine where they are and need to pause to asses how their recent moves have affected the markets. The indices want the Fed to ease, so this might not go down well as it means they are less accommodative.
This could mean that equities come off once again. Overnight the Nikkei 225 fell 0.85% and the FTSE 100 (-0.34%) and DAX (-0.52%) are both lower in Europe.
As always there is a small chance we could get a surprise but the way the market is headed at the moment, equities are pricing in more bearishness for this session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.10 amid weak US inflation, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as US CPI missed with 2.3% YoY. Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill is awaited. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet
Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
Cryptocurrencies: Libra launches crypto-space arms race
Facebook’s Libra project has sparked a race for a cake valued at $80.14 trillion (world GDP). Tunisia was the first to enter the world of digitized currencies, China will not be the last.