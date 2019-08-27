- The Nikkei opened today in the green, following in the footsteps of the US benchmarks.
- Positive noises out of US-Japan trade may also have helped sentiment.
The Nikkei opened today in the green and is currently up 1.17% at 20499, following the lead of the DJIA which added an impressive 269.93 points, or 1.1%, to 25,898.83, while the S&P 500 index added 31.27 points, or 1.1%, to 2,878.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index put on 101.97 points, or 1.3%, to 7,853.74. The Nikkei and Dow are partners in crime, with the Nikkei taking its cues from the Dow's behaviour. On Friday the Dow tumbled 623.34 points, or 2.4%, to end at 25,628.90, leaving the blue-chip gauge with a 1% weekly decline and the Nikkei followed in kind yesterday.
More positive noises out of US-Japan trade may also have helped sentiment in today's open, but according to the press, US President Trump held out an olive branch to China on trade; On Monday, during a press conference after the conclusion of the Group of 7 meeting in France, Trump said that he thinks that China wants to make a trade deal “very badly.” and when he was asked if he would considering delaying or cancelling tariffs on China, the president said “anything’s possible.”
China not in a hurry to make a deal
However, as analysts at Rabobank pointed out, the question we should be asking is - "Is China really going to sign up willingly to a new US order that doesn’t allow for Made in China 2025 or the South China Sea, or regional primacy? "
"We are 15 months away from a US election which could, in their imaginations, make this all go away with a new president," - analysts at Rabobank argued.
Nikkei levels
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|20500
|Today Daily Change
|-50.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|20550
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20652.5
|Daily SMA50
|21152.8
|Daily SMA100
|21337.85
|Daily SMA200
|21198.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20615
|Previous Daily Low
|20190
|Previous Weekly High
|20745
|Previous Weekly Low
|20155
|Previous Monthly High
|21840
|Previous Monthly Low
|20990
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20452.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20352.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20288.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20026.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19863.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20713.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20876.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21138.33
