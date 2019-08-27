The Nikkei opened today in the green, following in the footsteps of the US benchmarks.

Positive noises out of US-Japan trade may also have helped sentiment.

The Nikkei opened today in the green and is currently up 1.17% at 20499, following the lead of the DJIA which added an impressive 269.93 points, or 1.1%, to 25,898.83, while the S&P 500 index added 31.27 points, or 1.1%, to 2,878.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index put on 101.97 points, or 1.3%, to 7,853.74. The Nikkei and Dow are partners in crime, with the Nikkei taking its cues from the Dow's behaviour. On Friday the Dow tumbled 623.34 points, or 2.4%, to end at 25,628.90, leaving the blue-chip gauge with a 1% weekly decline and the Nikkei followed in kind yesterday.

More positive noises out of US-Japan trade may also have helped sentiment in today's open, but according to the press, US President Trump held out an olive branch to China on trade; On Monday, during a press conference after the conclusion of the Group of 7 meeting in France, Trump said that he thinks that China wants to make a trade deal “very badly.” and when he was asked if he would considering delaying or cancelling tariffs on China, the president said “anything’s possible.”

China not in a hurry to make a deal

However, as analysts at Rabobank pointed out, the question we should be asking is - "Is China really going to sign up willingly to a new US order that doesn’t allow for Made in China 2025 or the South China Sea, or regional primacy? "

"We are 15 months away from a US election which could, in their imaginations, make this all go away with a new president," - analysts at Rabobank argued.

Nikkei levels

Nikkei 225 Overview Today last price 20500 Today Daily Change -50.00 Today Daily Change % -0.24 Today daily open 20550 Trends Daily SMA20 20652.5 Daily SMA50 21152.8 Daily SMA100 21337.85 Daily SMA200 21198.68 Levels Previous Daily High 20615 Previous Daily Low 20190 Previous Weekly High 20745 Previous Weekly Low 20155 Previous Monthly High 21840 Previous Monthly Low 20990 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20452.65 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20352.35 Daily Pivot Point S1 20288.33 Daily Pivot Point S2 20026.67 Daily Pivot Point S3 19863.33 Daily Pivot Point R1 20713.33 Daily Pivot Point R2 20876.67 Daily Pivot Point R3 21138.33



