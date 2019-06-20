The Fed will not save emerging markets - Nordea Markets

According to analysts at Nordea Markets, emerging markets are currently at a crossroads with high geopolitical uncertainty and markets betting on a dovish move from the Federal Reserve. They favour a defensive stance towards emerging market.
Key Quotes:
“So far, 2019 has been a bumpy ride for emerging markets. The trade war along with the Fed's U-turn have been clear drivers of volatility in emerging markets. Looking into the second half of 2019, the question is whether these two factors can lead emerging markets towards sunnier skies. We remain sceptical. The market has currently priced in just below four Fed cuts over the next 12 months, leaving little room to positively surprise the market, which in turn could spur further optimism in emerging markets.”
“We still see dark clouds on the geopolitical front and for China's growth momentum. Overall, we find more conditions supporting a defensive view towards emerging markets.”
“Our model indicates that US financial conditions will tighten both in the short run and over the next 9-12 months, in line with previous Fed easing cycles and periods of slowing growth. This normally spells trouble for EM FX. This trouble can be exacerbated if the Fed, in fact, does not exercise its put option by delivering several cuts in a timely manner. In that case, financial conditions could tighten rapidly and act a toxic driver for EM FX, much like the situation in 2018.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from high, comfortable at higher ground
The EUR/USD pair is trading close but below 1.1300, as the positive momentum was dented by deteriorating EU Consumer Confidence. Dollar remains weak post-Fed.
GBP/USD holds around 1.2700, Tories had the final two candidates
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have been chosen as the two final candidates to replace PM May as Tory leader. Pound strong despite mixed Retail Sales and the BOE.
USD/JPY drops to multi-month lows below 107.50 amid escalating geopolitical tensions
After dropping to its lowest level since early January at 107.47, the USD/JPYpair retraced a small portion of its daily fall but came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session.
Gold fluctuates near multi-year highs above $1380, adds more than $20 on the day
With major central banks adopting a more cautious tone with regards to the economic outlook and hinting at rate cuts this week, gold became an investor favourite and the troy ounce of the precious metal rose more than $50 since the start of the week to touch its highest level since September 2013 at $1393.27.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.