The China Caixin Services Dec PMI: 52.5 vs 53.5 prior

The Caixin Services PMI for the month of December has just been released.
The Caixin Services PMI outcome
- China Caixin/IHS Markit December services PMI at 52.5 (vs 53.5 in November).
- Dec composite PMI (services and manufacturing) at 52.6 vs Nov's 53.2.
Beijing has been counting on a strong services sector to cushion a prolonged slowdown in manufacturing and investment and create jobs for workers laid-off in other areas. Economic growth has cooled to near 30-year lows amid sluggish demand at home and abroad. Caixin's composite manufacturing and services PMI, also released on Monday, slowed to 52.6 in December from 53.2 in November.
About
The Caixin Services PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 private service sector companies. The panel has been carefully selected to accurately replicate the true structure of the services economy. The index has stayed above the 50-point margin that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis since late 2005.
FX implications
The services sector accounts for more than half of the economy, although China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in December following a strong rebound in the previous month. The more downbeat reading suggests services companies remain cautious about the outlook for China's economy despite a flurry of stimulus measures, signs of improvement in the manufacturing sector and a long-awaited US-China trade deal. However, coupled with Friday's dismal US manufacturing PMIs, there is likely to be a soured mood on the street which will likely favour the safe haven's such as the yen, (AUD/JPY bearish), especially in light of the current geopolitics in the Middle East.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6950 on dismal Chinese Services PMI
AUD/USD trades near 0.6940 after China's Caixin Services PMI data dropped in December, having failed to sustain above the 0.6950 level. The recent US-Iran geopolitical tensions keep the bearish pressure intact on the higher-yielding Aussie.
USD/JPY fills opening downside gap, fundamentals remain bearish
USD/JPY is trading back to the 21-hour moving average having filled the bearish opening gap following a risk-off start to the week. USD/JPY has travelled between a high of 108.10 and a low of 107.77, making a round-turn on the session so far.
Oil prices spiking and intent on 2019 highs
Following the escalations of tensions between the US and Iran and the US drone strike on Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds, oil prices are moving higher and are set to target the 2019 highs ahead of key resistance.
Gold: Probes 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI
Following its early-day run-up to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold prices seesaw around $1,575 amid Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal is near to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its broad downpour from 2011 high to 2015 low, around $1,589.
GBP/USD: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA
GBP/USD trades modestly changed near 1.3085 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair declined heavily during the later part of the last week. Even so, it fails to slip below 200-bar SMA.