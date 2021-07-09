- Tesla reverses into autopilot and is charged up for more gains.
- TSLA stock bounces from the 200-day moving average.
- Tesla should see further gains on Friday as global equities recover.
Tesla (TSLA) stock had a rollercoaster ride on Thursday as much of the global equity sphere were in choppy waters. Investors were spooked by a global rout in bond yields with German and US yields falling sharply. This spooked equity investors who reignited fears over global growth issues in the wake of the Delta covid variant.
Tesla opened Thursday's session in pretty bad shape and was quickly down 2.5% and briefly broke the 200-day moving average. But this was quickly rebutted, and Tesla staged an impressive reversal maneuver without using cameras! The stock rallied for the remainder of the afternoon and closed in the green, up 1.3% at $652.81.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$629 billion
|Price/Earnings
|645
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|28
|Enterprise Value
|$753 billion
|Gross Margin
|0.21
|Net Margin
|
0.03
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $657
Why is Tesla stock down?
Tesla shares had retreated on Wednesday and early on Thursday as investors took a dim view of the potential read-across from the DIDI saga. Tesla has had some data concerns in relation to China previously with issues over cameras and car data.
Reuters reported on May 25 that Tesla had set up a local site in China to store car data. A previous story from Reuters on May 21 reported that Tesla cars were barred from some government compounds due to concerns over cameras installed in the Tesla vehicles.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said, "The Didi move from Beijing has sent nervousness to China-exposed names such as Tesla. [...] China and Tesla continue to be in a regulatory back and forth that is concerning investors."
Also perhaps weighing on Tesla was a tweet sent by Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the weekend in which he said he did not expect self-driving to be too difficult. "Generalized self-driving is a hard problem, as it requires solving a large part of real-world AI. Didn’t expect it to be so hard, but the difficulty is obvious in retrospect. Nothing has more degrees of freedom than reality."
Why was Tesla stock up Thursday?
Thursday saw a strong turnaround, reversal is too easy a pun for this author! The move was impressive and showed that traders took note of the 200-day moving average (MA) and also this showed how well the volume profile works to identify areas of support and resistance. The volume profile shows the volume at each price level. The more volume then the more importance is attached to that price level. In the case of Tesla, the area under $635 has a lot of volume and acts as strong support. When adding in the 200-day MA this just adds to the strength of the zone. We had previously identified $635 as key resistance and a point at which the price could accelerate once broken as volume thinned out above. This happened perfectly in mid-June and so a retracement to the level found support.
Tesla stock forecast
Holding the 200-day is important but has not turned things bullish in one easy go. The short-term trend is still neutral to lower as the 9 and 21-day moving averages are above here and are flat. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is also very close to crossing into a bearish sign, so keep an eye here. However, this is not a bad area to try for a buy-the-dip long position. A stop below $620, Thursday's low, would initially be the correct strategy, and see if the momentum can continue on Friday. Getting back above $667 is the real prize bulls seek as this retraces all the losses of this week and brings us back to a point of stabilization and high volume. This could then be a staging point for a push above $715. Above this $715 resistance, the move should accelerate as volume is light.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves above 1.1850 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD has advanced back above 1.1850 as the US dollar retreats from the highs despite rising US yields. ECB President Christine Lagarde did not mention monetary policy on Friday after presenting a strategic review on Thursday.
GBP/USD recapture 1.38, shrugging off weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, moving up as the US dollar takes a breather from its gains. Earlier, UK GDP missed estimates with 0.8% in May and BOE Governor Bailey refrained from talking about monetary policy in his speech. Covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD extends its struggle above $1800 amid risk recovery
Gold price is struggling to hold ground above $1800 once again, as the US Treasury yields extend the rebound amid a recovery in the risk sentiment.
SafeMoon price approaches critical support area, 37% gains await
SafeMoon price has been on a steady downtrend since June 29 and is hovering above a key barrier at $0.00000272. A bounce from this level will likely propel SAFEMOON to $0.00000374. A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000257 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
USD/CAD drops towards 1.2450 as Canada adds 230.7K jobs in June
The Canadian economy added 230,700 jobs in June when compared to 68,000 job losses reported in May and expectations of +195,000, the latest data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday.